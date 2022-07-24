Over 54,000 candidates absent for TNPSC Group IV exam in five districts

In the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination conducted on Sunday, a total of 54,771 candidates were absent in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

The exam was conducted between 9.30 a.m. and 12.45 p.m., and candidates who came late to the exam centres were not allowed to write the exam. In Salem district, hall tickets were given to 1,14,885 candidates and of those, 96,207 candidates (83.74%) appeared for the exam. Salem Collector S. Karmegam inspected an exam centre at Saradha College.

In Namakkal district, hall tickets were given to 56,223 candidates and of those, 47,608 candidates (84.67%) appeared and 8,615 candidates were absent. Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected an exam centre at the Government Women’s Arts College.

In Erode district, 63,014 candidates got the hall ticket for the examination of which 52,807 candidates (83.45%) appeared and 16.55% were absent. In Dharmapuri district, 66,637 candidates got the hall tickets and of those, 57,960 candidates (86.98%) wrote the exam. Dharmapuri Collector K. Santhi inspected an exam centre at Athiyamankottai.

In Krishnagiri district, 45,522 candidates received hall tickets and of those, 36,928 candidates (81.12%) appeared for the exam.