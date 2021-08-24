‘Over 5.24 lakh vaccinated in Dharmapuri’

DHARMAPURI

24 August 2021 00:12 IST

Over 5,24,342 people have been vaccinated in the district against COVID-19 and the administration is gearing up to increase the number, according to Collector S. Dhivyadarshini.

The Collector urged sanitation workers, frontline workers, transport and tourism staff, associations of medical representatives, commercial establishments and temple staff among others to come forward to take the vaccine.

People should wear mask and ensure physical distancing.

