Over 52,000 vaccine doses administered

COIMBATORE

27 September 2021 00:10 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday administered 52,773 vaccine doses at the third mega vaccination conducted in the city. The Corporation had organised 196 camps across the city.

The civic body administered the highest number of vaccine in East Zone – 11,269 followed by North Zone – 11,106, South Zone – 10,638, West Zone – 10,089 and Central Zone – 9,671.

Of those, 20,995 persons took their first dose of vaccine – Covishield and 28,635 their second dose. The number of those who took their first dose of Covaxin was 850 and second dose 2,293.