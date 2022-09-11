Over 52 kgs of banned plastic seized in the Nilgiris

A total of 52.6 kilograms of banned plastic items seized by officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the highest seizure recorded in Coonoor

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 11, 2022 16:26 IST

More than 52.6 kilograms of banned plastic items were seized and Rs. 1.59 lakh was collected as fine during the searches conducted by the district administration, revenue department and municipality officials at shops and business across the district on Saturday.

According to the Nilgiris district administration, searches were conducted by teams from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, revenue department, local municipalities and town panchayats on shops and businesses using banned plastic packaging items.

The searches were conducted by officials in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur, Pandalur and also in town panchayats in the district.

A total of 52.6 kilograms of banned plastic items was seized by officials, with the highest seizure recorded in Coonoor, with 18.5 kilograms of plastic being seized. In Udhagamandalam, 8.5 kilograms of plastic was seized. The businesses were fined a total of Rs. 1.59 lakh for using the banned plastic, officials stated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Udhagamandalam town, officials conducted searches and focused on the plastic being used to pack items at bakeries and restaurants and also at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market. Businesses along the Commercial Road and Garden Road were also checked, with officials also speaking to business owners about alternatives that they can use to pack and sell their products.

