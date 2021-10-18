Coimbatore

Over 51,000 vaccine doses administered in special drive

In a special vaccination drive conducted on Monday here, over 51,000 doses were administered to the public.

According to health officials, 51,164 vaccine doses were administered on the day, including 43,519 Covishield and 7,645 Covaxin doses. 26,009 vaccine doses were administered in Salem rural areas, 11,267 doses in Salem Corporation limits and 13,888 doses were administered in Attur health district.

According to officials, the vaccination drive was conducted at 1,392 places in the district on Monday and the district had sufficient stock of Covishield and Covaxin vaccine doses, officials said.

The vaccination drive was conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.


