Over 5,000 students take first aid training at TNAU, set world record

The Hindu Bureau September 10, 2022 12:16 IST

To mark World First Aid Day, the campaign for 5,386 students was conducted, and the feat was recognised as a new world record by the Asia Book of Records, Collector G.S. Sameeran said

The district administration and Alert NGO jointly set a global record for organising a first aid awareness training on Saturday, in which over 5,000 school and college students participated, said Collector G.S. Sameeran at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore. To mark World First Aid Day, the campaign with 5,386 students was conducted and the feat was recognised as a new world record by the Asia Book of Records on September 10, the Collector said. According to a release, about 1,000 students from Government College of Engineering, 1000 from Anna University, 200 from Kumaraguru College of Engineering, 1,000 school students, and 2,000 Arts and Science College students took part in the event. In this event, training on basic first aid treatment for immediate resuscitation of an unconscious person will be provided, the Collector said in a statement. The students also took a pledge against drug abuse, the Collector told reporters.



