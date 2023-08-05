Over 5,000 saplings planted in Coimbatore

August 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central has launched Vanam, a project to bring together individuals, communities and organisations to create urban lung spaces.

“Creating Urban Forests, both micro and macro, is a priority,” said Ashwin Kumar, its president in a press release. The Club initiated the project on Saturday by planting 5,200 saplings at Perur and Perur-Chettipalayam. The Rotary Central Thulir Vanam will be developed in partnership with Siruthuli.

The press release said Siruthuli is the implementation partner and will adopt the ”Miyawaki” method of planting as it promotes quick afforestation with native species planted in close proximity. Rotary District Governor T.R. Vijaykumar inaugurated the plantation in the presence of S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of Siruthuli and Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli.

“The project is a first to include the native palm species, the State tree of Tamil Nadu,” said Ms. Mohan.

Students of Sri Nehru Vidyalaya, Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vidya Vikasini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and Chinmaya Vidyalaya took part in the drive on Saturday. For project details, mail to Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central (rotarycentral2324@gmail.com).