Over 5,000 participate in women’s night marathon in Coimbatore

February 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the annual women’s night marathon held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Participants at the annual women’s night marathon held in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The second edition of the Coimbatore Women’s Night Marathon and Carnival, organised by Gem Foundation that took place on Saturday at V. O. C. Grounds, drew more than 5,000 participants, including children, athletes, and para-athletes.

V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, along with C. Palanivelu, chairman, and Praveen Raj, CEO of GEM Hospital, flagged off the event wherein the participants ran along R.T.O office road, with the entire pathway illuminated by lights and cordoned off by the city police to ensure safety.

Participants competed in various categories ranging from 3 km for kids to 5 km and 10 km for adults. The event, which promoted physical fitness, also aimed to raising awareness about women’s health and showcased Coimbatore as a safe city for women during late hours in the night. The event also aimed at generating funds to provide free cancer care for financially disadvantaged patients and raising cancer awareness among the public.

The carnival, held alongside the marathon, offered a family-friendly atmosphere with a dance floor, DJ, children’s play area, and a variety of food, clothing and jewellery stalls.

