Over 500 tamers take part in jallikattu at Thammampatti

Over 500 tamers and 700 bulls took part in the jallikattu held at Thammampatti in Gangavalli block here on Saturday.
The traditional sport is held every year on the two-acre sports ground and the ground was filled with sufficient coir pith to ensure the safety of both the tamers and the bulls.
Collector S.A. Raman flagged off the sport in the presence of R. Elangovan, chairman of Tamil Nadu State Cooperative Bank, R.M. Chinnathambi, Attur MLA, and S. Deepa Ganiger, Superintendent of Police. The tamers were administered pledge before the jallikattu and the bulls were released through vaadivasal.
Bulls that were certified fit by the veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbandry were allowed for the event. Bulls from Salem, Thammampatti, Attur, Thuraiyur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Perumbalur took part. Tamers with COVID-19 negative certificate alone were allowed to participate and the winners were given gifts. The event went on till 4 p.m. after which prizes were given to the overall winners. Police personnel were posted in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath