Over 500 police personnel to be deployed in Salem to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations

December 30, 2023 - Salem

More than 500 police personnel will be deployed within city limits to ensure peaceful New Year’s Day celebrations, said City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari on Saturday. She also cautioned the public against drunk driving and warned of stern action against violators.

In a release, Ms. Vijayakumari said that City Police had made elaborate arrangements for New Year celebrations. Special teams headed by Assistant Commissioners will engage in vehicle check-ups at important junctions like Seelanaickenpatti, Kondalampatti, Kuranguchavadi, Five Roads, Four Roads, Anna Park, Hasthampatti, Salem Collectorate, Yercaud Road, and Sundar Lodge. Stern action will be taken against overspeeding and people driving under the influence of alcohol. Similarly, special protection will be arranged for places of worship, bus stands, and railway stations. Alongside 500 police personnel, 150 home guard personnel will also be deployed across the city. Likewise, 20 patrol vehicles will be on rounds for 24 hours within City limits. And Through CCTV cameras installed in important junctions, traffic will be monitored, Ms. Vijayakumari added.

The release instructed hotels and clubs to hold New Year celebrations between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m on Sunday and to monitor premises through CCTV cameras. Details of vehicles coming into hotels and clubs should be collected, it said, and added that the water in swimming pools should be closed and the pool covered with barricades. Details of foreign citizens participating should be communicated to the police in advance, and adequate protection should be provided for women revellers, the release said.

Similarly, Yercaud police have banned New Year Celebrations in public places. Additional police will be deployed at the Yercaud Foothills checkpoint, and revellers indulging in drunk driving and causing disturbance will be booked, said police.

