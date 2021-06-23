Coimbatore

Over 500 liquor bottles seized

The liquor bottles that were seized by the police at Dharapuram on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: SPL

Tiruppur District Police seized 575 liquor bottles in Dharapuram that was allegedly smuggled from Dindigul district on Tuesday in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The police said that A. Veeraprabhu (31), a native of Sivaganga district who was working in a bar within Tiruppur City Police limits, was allegedly driving a car containing 12 boxes of liquor bottles from Oddanchatram in Dindigul district. He allegedly used an alternative route to enter Tiruppur district to avoid the check-post at the district border and even pasted a ‘Press’ sticker on his car.

Based on a tip-off, the Dharapuram police intercepted the car at Upputhuraipalayam and found the liquor bottles stacked inside the car. The car along with the liquor bottles were seized and a case was registered against the driver, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district G. Shashank Sai said on Wednesday that eight check-posts were set up in the Tiruppur-Dindigul district border to monitor and prevent smuggling of liquor from the neighbouring Dindigul district, where Tasmac outlets were allowed to function from Monday as part of the fresh lockdown relaxations. “We have five personnel per shift manning these eight check-posts,” he said.


Comments
