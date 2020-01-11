Coimbatore

Over 500 kg banned plastics seized from shops

City Health Officer R. Sumathi inspecting a godown near Kongalamman Kovil Street in Erode on Friday.

Officials of the City Municipal Corporation seized 531 kg banned plastics from shops and levied a fine of ₹ 77,000 on shopkeepers here on Friday.

A team led by City Health Officer R. Sumathi along with officials inspected two shops at Kongalamman Kovil Street and Sulthanpet in Ward 28 and found carry bags, plastic cups and other plastic items. The plastics were seized and the two shopkeepers were levied a total fine of ₹ 75,000. Likewise, the team seized 38 kg plastic products from a vendor near Kongalamman Kovil Street and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him.

Officials said that raid against banned plastic items would continue and warned wholesalers and retailers against selling and using plastics. They also asked consumers to desist from using the plastics. As most of the wholesale shops selling plastics are located in Kongalamman Kovil Street area, the officials said they would continue monitoring the shops.

