‘Over 50 trees felled illegally by AIADMK councillor in Hosur’

July 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Over 50 Pongame oiltrees were felled on the Rayakottai-HUDCO road over the last few days.

The DMK, including the Mayor of the Hosur Corporation, has alleged that the trees were felled by the AIADMK councillor of the 41st ward, an allegation denied by the councillor. As allegations were being traded, the Corporation is set to file a suo motu complaint with the police to initiate an inquiry.

The fully grown trees close to two decades old were felled over the last few days, apparently without any authorisation of the Hosur Corporation. The trees were among the many planted during the tenure of the former Sub-Collector Nagarajan, as part of the Green city plan, says T. Sukumaran, former DMK Councillor, during whose tenure the trees were planted.

According to Mr.Sukumaran, close to 50 trees were chopped. “At first they were chopping branches and I assumed it was the Electricity Department. When I enquired with the EB, they denied carrying out any cutting of trees for any works. But, in two days, the trees were axed completely. The local councillor (M.Gubendran of 41st ward) was incharge. When I confronted him, he said, he planned to lay a walkers path and a small park in the median. That could have been done around the trees without chopping them.”

Mayor of Hosur Corporation S.A.Sathya told The Hindu , he received calls early morning that trees were being chopped on the median. “I instructed the sanitary Inspector to check what was going on. The AIADMK councillor Gubendran was apparently present along side the men chopping the trees at his behest.” The men were directed to stop.

When The Hindu contacted Mr. Gubendran, he denied the allegations. “EB chopped the trees for the high tension lines.” When asked high tension lines do not run that low requiring chopping of trees, he insisted it was the work of the EB. “DMK is opposed to my questioning them for ‘corruption and poor works’ under the Corporation. So, they are foisting these allegations against me,” he claimed.

However, his allegations were rebutted by the Tangedco officials.

“We only pruned the top most branches of the trees. We do not have powers to cut trees from the ground. Somebody else has felled the trees,” said VK Ezhilarasi, Assistant Engineer, Tower Lines, Tangedco, Hosur. “EB does not have the powers or the resources to go around axing trees from the ground. It is also against our rules. We prune the branches anticipating they might touch the power lines. Someone must have used that to fell the trees,” said Sethuraman, Assistant Executive Engineer, Tangedco, Hosur.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hosur Corporation Commissioner D.Sneha said a written complaint will be filed with the police to initiate an inquiry. “We are filing a written complaint suo motu based on the instruction from the Mayor and upon the fact that the trees have been felled. It is for the police to undertake further inquiry.” As to the specific naming of the AIADMK councillor, the Commissioner said, “we have not been able to identify the offenders and we will wait for the police inquiry and action.”