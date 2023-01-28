Over 50 % of students of Standard VI-VIII in rural areas lack basic reading skill, says ASER

January 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Over 50% of the students of Standard VI-VIII in the rural areas in the district could not read Class II-level text in English and nearly 70% of them were unable to perform basic mathematical division in 2022, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

ASER is an autonomous assessment, survey, evaluation and research unit in Pratham, an NGO for education.

ASER surveyed 20 households randomly in each district and roughly 600 in each rural district, according to ASER Centre’s portal. Samples on government school enrolment, kids out of school or not enrolled and learning levels in English language and Mathematics are taken, according to the centre.

As per the survey, in 2022 from January to December, 79.7 % of the kids between the age of 6-14 years in rural parts of the district were enrolled in government schools and 0.1 % were not admitted to any educational institutions.

In this, only 10.6 % of children in Standard III-V could read a text in the Class II-level English language and could do mathematical subtraction, the report claimed.

Similarly, 46.6% of students in Standard VI-VIII could read in English and 30.5 % could perform mathematical division, the data stated.

As per data shared by the School Education Department, in the academic year 2021-22, 1,34,920 joined the government, aided, partially aided and Centre-funded schools in Standard III-VIII, and in 2022-23, 1,30,006 enrolled for the same.

It is to be noted that, according to ASER, in 2018, 36.4 % of the students in Standard III-V could read in Class II-level English and 59 % could do basic mathematical calculations, and 77.4 % of students in Standard VI-VIII and 52.4 % respectively.

ASER is an indicative report but not a reflection of the actual scenario, according to a source in the Department. The results may vary by sample-size and location in the district, source added.

Chief Education Office of Coimbatore, R. Boopathy said “We will look into this. With programmes such as Ennum Ezhuthum, Illam Thedi Kalvi, STEM etc., these numbers are sure to rise in the upcoming year.”