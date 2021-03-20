Over 50% nominations rejected in 10 Assembly constituencies

Coimbatore Bureau

20 March 2021 23:43 IST

The maximum nominations rejected were in Thondamuthur – 29

Returning officers of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district on Saturday rejected 180 of the 376 nominations received for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The officers scrutinised the nominations on Saturday after the window period of filing nominations ended on Friday.

The maximum nominations rejected were in Thondamuthur – 29 followed by Pollachi 28, Mettupalayam 25, Singanallur 21, Kinathukadavu 18, Kavundampalayam 15, Coimbatore North 14, Coimbatore South 12 and Sulur and Valparai – nine each.

This left 11 nominations in Mettupalayam, 16 in Sulur, 12 in Kavundampalayam, 21 in Coimbatore North, 10 in Thondamuthur, 21 in Coimbatore South, 17 in Singanallur, 15 in Kinathukadavu, eight in Pollachi and six in Valparai.

The number could further come down at the end of the time given for withdrawing nomination, said sources.

170 accepted in Tiruppur

Following the scrutiny of 281 nominations filed in theeight Assembly constituencies of Tiruppur district, 170 nominations were accepted and 111 were rejected on Saturday.

Election officials said that no nominations filed by candidates from major parties were rejected. Kangeyam constituency saw 50 nominations being accepted, which is the highest among the eight constituencies. Out of these 50 accepted nominations, 24 were Independent candidates who were members of PAP-Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Protection Committee. Only eight nominations were rejected in Kangeyam constituency.

Dharapuram (Reserve) saw 14 nominations being accepted and eight being rejected and Avinashi (Reserve) saw the acceptance of 12 nominations and rejection of 13 nominations. Out of the total 38 nominations received for Tiruppur North constituency, 19 were accepted and half of the nominations were rejected. At Tiruppur South, 22 nominations were accepted and 10 were rejected.

Palladam saw 20 nominations being accepted and 24 rejected. For Udumalpet, 18 were accepted and 11 were rejected and for Madathukulam constituency, 15 nominations were accepted and 18 nominations were rejected, the officials said.

28 found valid in the Nilgiris

The nominations of 28 candidates were found to be valid in the three Assembly constituencies that comprise Nilgiris district.