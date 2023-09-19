Over 50 houses handed over to Sri Lankan Tamils refugees in Dharmapuri

September 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Over 50 houses constructed at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp near Chinnar dam were handed over to the beneficiaries upon their inauguration by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remotely through video conference.

The houses have been constructed at a cumulative cost of ₹2.51 crore. In addition, the rehabilitation camp for the Tamil refugees also has been provided with upgraded infrastructure.

In addition to the housing, infrastructure including basic amenities has been provided for with the consolidated project established at cumulative cost of ₹3.19 crore, including the housing has been provided for at the camp. This entails overhead tank at a cost of ₹24.05 lakh; storm water drain at a cost of ₹13.44 lakh; street lights at a cost of ₹3.07 lakh; household electricity connections at a cost of ₹3.15 lakh; community recharge pits at a cost of ₹7.25 lakh; and paver block roads at a cost of ₹16.25 lakh, adding to the basic amenities.

The housing and infrastructure project at the Rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils near Chinnar dam is part of the similar housing project at the rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Collector K.Shanthi inspected the houses.