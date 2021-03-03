Over 50 healthcare facilities offer COVID-19 vaccine in phase II in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

03 March 2021 23:46 IST

More than 50 government and private healthcare facilities are administering COVID-19 vaccine in Coimbatore district in the Phase II of the vaccination drive for those aged above 60 and those between 45-59 years with 20 co-morbidities specified by the Government of India, according to Health Department authorities.

In the government sector, 25 institutions including eight urban health centres of the Coimbatore Corporation, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the Government Hospitals at Pollachi and Mettupalayam and block community health centres are administering two types of vaccines, said a health official.

Advertising

Advertising

In the private sector, though more than 30 hospitals have been granted permission to administer the vaccines, only 20 to 30 were actively involved in the drive, the official said.

“In government sectors, people in the specified age group and category can walk in to receive the vaccine. They should carry the required documents. Registration in Aarogya Setu App or CoWIN portal/App is needed to receive the vaccine from private hospitals,” said the official.

Some private hospitals contacted by The Hindu said they witnessed a heavy rush of people who wanted to take the vaccine.

A few hospitals arranged spot registration for people who came without having done the online registration. A few other hospitals gave preference to those who came after the online registration and then to those who walked in.

Private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹250 for a single dose of vaccine per person, as fixed by the Government.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said the walk-in vaccination centre at the hospital was offering vaccine shots to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People who walk in need to carry any of the following identification documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence, passport, voter ID, bank passbook or pension document affixed with photo.

Those aged between 45 and 59 with the 20 co-morbidities listed by the Government, including diabetes and hypertension, end-stage kidney disease, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year and decompensated cirrhosis should carry a proof from their treating doctor as certificate or prescription as hard copy to get vaccinated.