Over 50 children rescued from Erode railway station in three months

The Child Help Desk functioning at the Erode Railway Junction has rescued 56 children from October to December 2020.
Rights Education and Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation, established the desk at the junction in March 2019 to rescue and rehabilitate unaccompanied, missing, run away children in the age group of 6 to 14 and child workers in the age group of 15 to 18.
The desk functions round the clock and is manned by 12 members.
The rescued children are handed over to their parents or guardian through Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the station manager. If need arises, the children are also produced at the Child Welfare Committee for care and protection.
“We have rescued 181 children in two years,” said D. Jajaraj, project coordinator. After COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, 56 children were rescued between October and December 2020, of which 48 were from Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. “Poverty is pushing the children of these States to work in Erode and nearby areas as they are employed here illegally,” he added. Many children arrived at the junction through unregistered agents or company staff of various textile mills, the coordinator said. He said that Inter State Migrant Workmen Act was violated and the families were not aware of registering their details in their native district and destination district. “Only if they register, the government can monitor them and ensure their safety,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath