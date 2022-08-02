Over 50 applications expected for mini textile park scheme in State

August 02, 2022 18:37 IST

The State government expects over 50 applications for the mini textile park scheme in a week. It has received 44 applications so far and another 10 are expected within a week.

M. Vallalar, Textile Commissioner, Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu, “There can be any number of parks in the State. This is mainly for the small and medium-scale units. We are pushing for technical textile units, including medical, industrial and Defence textiles,” he said. A large number of applications had come from Karur district, he added.

The mini textile park scheme was modified by the government to provide subsidy for industrial sheds too and thus support more small and medium-scale industries, said official sources.

The District Collectors are also urging textile industries to benefit from the scheme. In Coimbatore district, the Collector said those interested can contact 0421-2220095 for details.

Welcoming the scheme, Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said this was one of the schemes that would benefit the weaving and processing units in the State. Interested units could contact the Association for guidance.