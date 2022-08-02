Coimbatore

Over 50 applications expected for mini textile park scheme in State

M Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 18:37 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:37 IST

The State government expects over 50 applications for the mini textile park scheme in a week. It has received 44 applications so far and another 10 are expected within a week.

M. Vallalar, Textile Commissioner, Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu, “There can be any number of parks in the State. This is mainly for the small and medium-scale units. We are pushing for technical textile units, including medical, industrial and Defence textiles,” he said. A large number of applications had come from Karur district, he added.

The mini textile park scheme was modified by the government to provide subsidy for industrial sheds too and thus support more small and medium-scale industries, said official sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The District Collectors are also urging textile industries to benefit from the scheme. In Coimbatore district, the Collector said those interested can contact 0421-2220095 for details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Welcoming the scheme, Ravi Sam, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, said this was one of the schemes that would benefit the weaving and processing units in the State. Interested units could contact the Association for guidance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
textile and clothing
Coimbatore
Read more...