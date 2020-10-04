Over 4,600 candidates appear for civil services preliminary exam

Of the 8,669 candidates who had applied and chosen to appear for the Union Public Service Commission civil services preliminary exam in Coimbatore on Sunday, only 53% took the exam.

A release from the district administration said 4,661 candidates took the exam at 21 centres. District Collector K. Rajamani and Special Secretary, Public Department, T.N. Venkatesh inspected the examination centre at Nirmala College for Women.

The administration had made all arrangements for the candidates to write the preliminary examination without difficulty by arranging for additional buses, ensuring continuous power supply among other things.

The administration, under Collector’s leadership, had deployed seven Deputy Collector-rank officials as assistant coordinators and 21 thasildar-rank officers as examination supervisors at one each a centre.

In all, it had pressed into service more than 700 officers and staff for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The release also said that as the examination was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the administration in keeping with the UPSC guidelines, ensured that the candidates followed all the safety protocol like wearing mask and maintaining physical distance norm.