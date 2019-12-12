Over 460 file nominations in Coimbatore district for local body polls

With 469 nominations in a day, the number of nominations received for the local body elections saw a major spike in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to officials of the District Administration, 346 nominations were filed for ward members of village panchayats, 106 were filed for presidents of village panchayats and 17 for ward members of panchayat unions.

No nominations

No nominations were filed on Wednesday for the post of ward member of district panchayat.

With 41 nominations on Monday and 78 nominations on Tuesday, there were a total of 588 nominations filed for the above posts in rural local bodies of Coimbatore district till Wednesday.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district saw 561 nominations on Wednesday. A total of 368 nominations were filed for ward members of village panchayats, 153 for presidents of village panchayats, 35 nominations for ward member of panchayat unions and five filed for the post of ward member of district panchayat in Tiruppur district, officials said.

The total count of nominations filed in Tiruppur district rose to 675, with 40 nominations on Monday and 74 nominations on Tuesday.