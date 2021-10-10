Over 46 % of eligible population in the Nilgiris receive second dose

Over 46 % of the eligible population in the Nilgiris has received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the district administration said in a press release.

On Sunday, the fifth mega vaccination drive was held at 312 centres, with 169 centres in villages, 80 in panchayats, 43 in municipalities and town panchayats and 20 mobile units.

than 1,248 healthcare workers and staff from the district administration were mobilised for the drive, the press release said.

In the four vaccination camps held prior to Sunday, a total of 73,936 people had received COVID-19 vaccine. The district administration said that they aimed at administering 32,000 shots of the vaccine to people during the camp held on Sunday.

So far, 2.40 lakh people out of the district’s total population of 5.16 lakh adults above the age of 18 had received their second dose of the vaccine.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya claimed that the Nilgiris was the first district in Tamil Nadu to administer the first dose of the vaccine to the entire population.

The district administration has announced gift vouchers and awards to people who come forward to receive their vaccine. Youngsters who take the vaccine after just turning 18 will get the award of “Responsible 18”.

Healthcare workers have been visiting the homes of people living with disabilities to administer the vaccine, while only 4,215 persons who have recovered after contracting COVID-19 were yet to receive the vaccine. They too will be vaccinated once the stipulated waiting period after recovery is over, the district administration said.