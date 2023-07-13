Over 45 students fall ill after taking iron and folic acid tablets in Namakkal

July 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Namakkal

Over 45 students in a private school at Gurusamipalayam near Rasipuram here fell ill after taking iron and folic acid tablets on Thursday.

The school administration gave the iron and folic acid tablets to students on Thursday. Within a few hours, over 45 students fell ill (nausea and fainting). Immediately, they were taken to Pillanallur Primary Health Centre.

The Namakkal district health officials said the tablets were distributed to over 75,000 students in Namakkal district. In the private school, these tablets were distributed to over 2,000 students. If students took this tablet on an empty stomach, it would cause vomiting. All the students were fine, and the officials were investigating into the incident, they added.

