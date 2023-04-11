HamberMenu
Over 45 smart meters for water supply under Suez stolen in Ward 41 in Coimbatore, allege locals

April 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smart water meters fitted by Suez India under the Corporation’s 24x7 drinking water supply project are often stolen as they are unprotected, claim residents of Ward 41 in Coimbatore.

Smart water meters fitted by Suez India under the Corporation’s 24x7 drinking water supply project are often stolen as they are unprotected, claim residents of Ward 41 in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Several residents of P.N.Pudur under ward 41 of the Corporation alleged that the smart water meters installed by Suez India under the 24x7 drinking water project were stolen by an unidentified persons.

Yet, we are charged for a new fixture and if we decline to pay them, our water connection will be cut in three days, with an additional penalty, said P. Srinivasan, a resident. About 45 locals allegedly reported stolen smart meters in this ward alone, he said.

“This is because the earlier meter was underground and access to it was limited. In case of damage or theft, the replacement was also easy since the parts were available in hardware stores. Now, the new meter is fixed externally and sometimes outside the premises, and this increases the chances of being stolen. Further, new meters can only be availed of from Suez. We are were charged totally ₹4,500 by the civic body,” said Rupa, another resident.

A senior official told  The Hindu that the ₹2,500 charges for fixing a new meter and ₹2,000 penalties for non-fixture were waived for seven petitioners on Tuesday. “The theft cases are highest in ward 41 since there is a lack of protective covers for the meters. We have instructed Suez India to add protective encasings for all the meters that were fixed outside residential or commercial premises. The police are investigating the cases,” he added.

Santhi C., councillor, stated that there are roughly 2,000 connections of which 1,500 were installed six months ago and get regular 24x7 drinking water supply in the ward. “This ward has the maximum number of connections, but, no protective encasings were added. It is to be noted, the ones inside a few premises were reported to be stolen too, as they were close to the compound wall and could be reached. Hence, encasing is required for all meters. Further, the civic body must waive off the charges and penalties for all those who reported missing meters as soon as possible,” she claimed.

