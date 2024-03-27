ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Polls | Over 44 nominations filed in Erode parliamentary constituency

March 27, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar filing his nomination with Returning Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

Over 44 nomination papers were filed for Erode parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, the last day to file nominations for the Lok Sabha polls.

The filing of nominations began on March 20 and concluded on March 27. Prominent candidates who filed their papers include K. E. Prakash of the DMK, Ashok Kumar of the AIADMK, P. Vijayakumar of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and M. Karmegam of Naam Tamilar Katchi. Mr. Ashok Kumar filed his second nomination on the final day, the other being on March 25. He declared assets worth over ₹583 crore, which he attributed to education and hard work.

On the final day, Mr. Vijayakumar also filed his nomination papers with the Returning Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara. He came to the Collectorate in a bicycle, the party’s symbol, along with functionaries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem parliamentary constituency, a total of 52 nomination papers were filed to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. Prominent candidates who filed their papers are T.M. Selvaganapathy of DMK, P. Vignesh of AIADMK and N. Annadurai of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Thursday while candidates can withdraw their papers till March 30 after which a final list will be released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US