Over 42,000 vaccinated in mega drive in Coimbatore district

A total of 42,019 persons received COVID-19 vaccines in the 35th mega drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The drive was held at 1,530 booths, including 1,081 in Coimbatore rural, 340 in Coimbatore Corporation, and 109 in municipalities in the district.

As of Saturday, 2,31,190 people received their booster dose/precaution dose in the district. Among those aged above 18, a total of 29,04,557 persons had their first dose in the district and 26,54,515 persons had their second jab, said the Health Department.

Among the children in the 12 to 14 age group, 90,529 persons received their first dose and 63,990 persons had their second doses. In the 15 to 18 age group, 1,40,315 persons received their first and 1,12,449 persons had their second doses in the district as of Saturday, Department said.