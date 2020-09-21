Over 4,200 students appear for supplementary exams in Erode

Over 4,200 students appeared for the supplementary exams for Classes X, XII and Diploma in Elementary Education (DEE) examinations that began in the district here on Monday.

While 1,367 Class X students appeared for the exam at 13 centres, 694 students appeared for their exams at eight centres and 2,191 DEE students appeared for their exams at two centres across the district. The exams were held at Erode, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Perundurai where workers carried out disinfection before the start of examination. Students, including private candidates and differently-abled candidates, were found wearing masks and thermal scanning was done for the students before entering the halls.

Officials at the Education Department said that exams will be held in both old and new syllabus and would conclude on October 7. Scribes were also appointed to assist the differently-abled students, they added. All the standard operating procedures issued by the State government for conducting the exams were followed, they added.