ADVERTISEMENT

Over 40,000 students appear for Class X public exam in Coimbatore district

April 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students appearing for the Class X board exam at a school in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 40,000 students from 526 government, aided and private schools in the district wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination on Thursday.

The district reported 1,288 absentees, according to the data shared by the School Education Department. The language exam was held in 157 centres, including private ones.

A total of 41,530 students were given hall tickets of which 40,242 - 31,320 in the Coimbatore educational district and 8,922 in Pollachi - attended. The exams are held from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. and a 180-member flying squad was formed to prevent malpractices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Coimbatore District Education Officer K. Pandiya Rajasekaran, in Coimbatore (apart from Pollachi0, 361 scribes were allotted, 17 students were exempted for Tamil exam, and probably 90 for the English exam. An additional hour is given for special students who write the exam by themselves, but there were no such students in Coimbatore. This extra time is not for those who are allotted a scribe, according to the official.

Chief Education Officer R. Boopathy was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

S. Haripriya (15), a government school student, said, “Apart from the one-mark questions and a few for two marks, the rest of the question paper was quite easy.”

R. Hemalatha, a Tamil teacher in Coimbatore Cloth Merchant Association (CCMA) Government Girls Higher Secondary School, said, “We gave special coaching for slow learners due to which their performance improved in the last revision exams.” She expressed the hope that the students would have written the exam well.

Teachers in a government school said the model exams for Classes VI-IX were to begin on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, 30,148 students of the total 30,672 from 354 schools wrote this exam in 106 centres. A team of 178 teachers was formed as flying squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US