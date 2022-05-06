Over 40,000 students appear for Class X examinations in Coimbatore district

With the commencement of Class X public examinations in the State, 40,090 school students and private candidates appeared for the Language paper in Coimbatore district on Friday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said that while 42,355 students and private candidates were allotted to write the examination, 2,265 were absent on Friday.

The examinations were conducted in 149 examination centres across Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi educational districts. A total of 3,800 officials were appointed for the conduct of the Class X public examinations as Chief Superintendents, Departmental Officers, Hall Invigilators and Flying Squad members and 14 custodian centres for question papers were set up in Coimbatore district.

In Tiruppur district, 29,908 Class X students and private candidates appeared for the Language paper on Friday. Officials said that 31,918 students and private candidates were allotted across Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet educational districts and 2,010 were absent for the first examination on Friday.

The examination was held at 108 examination centres across Tiruppur district, each of which had one Chief Superintendent and one Departmental Officer and 1,780 teachers were appointed as Hall Invigilators to monitor the conduct of the public examination. A total of 178 teachers are in the flying squad for the Class X examinations, according to the officials.