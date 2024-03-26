Over 40,000 students appear for Class 10 public exam in Coimbatore district

March 26, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 40,452 students from 526 government, aided and private schools in Coimbatore district wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination on March 26, 2024.

While a total of 41,120 students were given hall tickets, 668 were absent, according to the data shared by the School Education Department. The language exam was held in 158 centres, including private ones.

The exam was held from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. and a 230-member flying squad was formed to prevent malpractices.

S. Subhasree (15), a corporation school student, said, “Many of us found the long-form questions on literature a bit difficult in the Tamil paper, but overall we did well.”

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, 30,127 students of the total 30,620 from 354 schools wrote the exam in 107 centres. A team of 200 teachers was formed as flying squad.