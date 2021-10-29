‘Over 40,000 persons benefit from health scheme in Namakkal’

NAMAKKAL

A total of 40,217 persons benefited from the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme that was launched in the district on September 15.

A release from the Collectorate said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the scheme on August 5 that delivers essential healthcare at the doorsteps of the people in the districts.

Under the scheme, persons above 45 years of age and others with infirmities will be screened by health staff through routine door-to-door check-ups. Also, staff will detect non-communicable diseases which cause sudden mortalities.

The scheme was launched initially in Kollimalai taluk on August 8 during which 16 women health staff, a doctor and a nurse visited the residences of people in the hilltop.

Later, the scheme was launched in 14 taluks on September 15.

So far, 18,792 persons with blood pressure, 8,535 persons with diabetes and 6,746 persons affected by both blood pressure and diabetic were treated.