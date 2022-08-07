Over 40,000 inoculated in Coimbatore district in mega drive
A total of 43,835 persons were inoculated in the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday.
The Health Department said that the total number of jabs administered on Sunday in the 33rd mega drive included first, second and booster doses. Free booster dose for those aged between 18 and 59 was also given through the drive.
