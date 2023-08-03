ADVERTISEMENT

Over ₹40,000 crore funds allocated to School Education Department, says Minister Nehru

August 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Sankagiri Fort in Salem district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated ₹40,299 crore in funds for the School Education Department, which is the first time in its history.

The Minister participated in the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Sankagiri Fort and paid floral tributes to the place where the freedom fighter was hanged to death. The Minister also paid floral tributes to the portrait at the memorial pillar constructed by the State government.

Later, the Minister participated in the function at Sankagiri and Attur Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said that considering the development of women, basic amenities for school students, and the development of education, the Chief Minister was providing many schemes, including free bus passes and bicycles to students. For the financial year 2023–24, for the first time in the history of the School Education Department, ₹40,299 crore was allocated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme would be expanded to all primary schools in the State soon, the Minister said.

Mr. Nehru said that under the free bicycle scheme, 21,979 students would get bicycles in Salem district.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, MLA R. Rajendran, Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj, and officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US