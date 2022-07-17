Over 4,000 write NEET in Namakkal district

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted in the districts on Sunday.

In Namakkal district, 5,143 students got hall tickets for the exam conducted in seven centres. In all, 4,871 students appeared for the exam. In Krishnagiri district, 4,520 students got hall tickets to write the exam in seven centres. However, 4,156 students appeared for the exam.

In Salem district, the exam was conducted in 12 centres, and 10,262 students got hall tickets for the exams. In Dharmapuri district, exam was conducted in eight centres, and 5,328 students received hall tickets. In Erode district, 4,896 students got hall tickets for the exam to write in seven centres.