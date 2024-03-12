GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 400 water bowls to be placed on street corners for stray animals in Coimbatore this summer

March 12, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating the ‘Water Bowl Project’ in the city on Tuesday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating the ‘Water Bowl Project’ in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Water Bowl Project’ —placing of water bowls for animals across the streets.

A joint initiative of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Rotary Club of Coimbatore - Smart City, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Industrial city, and Young Indians, it comes at a crucial time as the period between mid-February to mid-May witnesses soaring temperatures often exceeding 43 degrees Celsius. During this time, numerous birds, animals, and reptiles succumb to dehydration as the primary sources of drinking water, such as water bodies, significantly diminish.

Aparna Sunku, founder of SPCA, highlighted the distressing reality faced by animals during the summer months, stating, “Amidst our busy lifestyle, we mostly fail to notice the irony of our fellow beings struggling without safe drinking water.”

The ‘Water Bowl Project’ aims at addressing this issue by strategically placing 400-600 water bowls throughout the city. The project encompasses distribution, maintenance, cleaning, and regular refilling of water bowls, involving various stakeholders such as animal welfare associations, science clubs, freelance volunteers, resident welfare associations, and school animal welfare groups.

