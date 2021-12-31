Over 400 species of birds, butterflies recorded during survey in Coimbatore

The annual Birds and Butterflies Survey, which was held across Coimbatore Forest Division recently, has recorded 238 species of birds and 185 species of butterflies in seven forest ranges in Coimbatore district, according to the Forest Department.

In a press release, District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that the survey was conducted from December 24 to 26 in the seven forest ranges namely Sirumugai, Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, Boluvampatti and Madukkarai. The Forest Department collaborated with three organisations – Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS), The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS), and the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) – to carry out the survey to assess the presence of birds and butterflies in the forest ranges, he said.

President of CNS P.R. Selvaraj said in a release that out of the 238 bird species, 122 were from the Passerine bird group, indicating that most of these forest-dwelling birds thrive well across the Coimbatore Forest Division. Echoing similar sentiments, Landscape Coordinator of WWF-India D. Boominathan noted that the results of the survey for three consecutive years have been consistent in both birds and butterflies, which “reflects the healthy state of the [Coimbatore Forest] Division.” He added that this year’s survey recorded 34 migratory species of birds and most of them are forest-dependent.

Some of the bird species recorded were Bar-headed Goose, Oriental Turtle-Dove, Lesser Fish Eagle, Legge’s Hawk Eagle, Spot-bellied Eagle Owl, Malabar Trogon, Great Hornbill, Malabar Barbet, Peregrine Falcon, Indian Pitta, Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher, Hill Swallow, Grey-headed Bulbul, White-bellied Treepie, Blue-throated Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Forest Wagtail, Tawny Pipit and Buntings.

Regarding butterflies, TNBS president A. Pavendhan said in a release that the butterfly Common Tinsel was recorded for the first time in Coimbatore Forest Divison at Boluvampatti Forest Range during the survey. Among the 185 butterfly species recorded, 55 were from Lycaenidae and Riodinidae families, 54 from the Nymphalidae family and 38 species were from Hesperiidae family, also known as the Skippers.

Common Mime, Nilgiri Grass Yellow, Chocolate Albatross, Nilgiri Tiger, Tawny Rajah, Colour Sergeant, Short-banded Sailer, Blue Oakleaf, Centaur Oakblue, Silver-streaked Acacia Blue, Banded Royal, Silver Royal, Malabar Flash, Madras Ace, Wax Dart, and Philippine Swift were some of the butterfly species that were recorded.

A total of 14 teams (two per forest range) were deployed for the survey that comprised 68 naturalists and 42 forest officials. Assistant Conservators of Forest C. Dinesh Kumar and M. Senthil Kumar along with the Forest Range Officers from the Forest Department supervised the exercise, according to the release.