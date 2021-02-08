Over 400 schools reopen in Erode district

Erode

08 February 2021 22:24 IST

Over 80 % attend the classes on the first day

Over 400 schools across the district were reopened for classes 9 and Plus-One here on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed in March 2020 and schools were reopened for classes X and Plus-Two from January 19. With drop in cases, the State government announced reopening of schools for Classes 9 and Plus-One from Monday as all the classrooms were disinfected and all precautionary measures were in place.

Officials at the District Education Office said that there are 28,393 students in Class 9 while there are 53,266 students in Plus-One in all the government, government-aided and private schools in the district. Over 80% of students attended the classes on the first day and more students will attend classes in the coming days. They said that students were instructed not to share food or any other items and also ensure personal distancing while in classrooms.

Earlier in the day, students came to school wearing masks and thermal scanning was done by teachers at the entrance. Also, teachers collected the consent letters given by the parents.

Likewise, all the arts and science and engineering colleges reopened for all the classes here on Monday. First year students also arrived at the colleges and students were asked to adhere to COVID-19 norms while inside the college premises.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

In Salem, 602 schools were reopened adhering to standard operating procedures.

Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said that all safety measures were followed. He said that considering increase in strength in classes 9 and 11, arrangements have been made for students to attend the classes on alternate days.

In Namakkal, arrangements were made at 362 schools for about 47,000 students in class 9 and 11 to attend the classes. According to officials, on Monday, 12,745 class 9 students and 16,008 class 11 students attended the classes.