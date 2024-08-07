ADVERTISEMENT

Over 400 people to attend cotton conference in Coimbatore

Published - August 07, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) and Punjab-based Indian Cotton Association Ltd (ICAL) will jointly host the sixth bi-annual cotton conference in Coimbatore on August 9 and 10.

J. Thulasidaran, president of the ICF, told the media here on Wednesday that, “All issues related to cotton will be discussed at the conference. Experts from various cotton-related sectors including reputed industry leaders, office bearers from various associations and research organisations will speak about the national and global scenario of cotton, the changing trends, expectations from the markets, environmental-aspects, and sustainability.”

Nearly 400 delegates across India and also from Egypt, Malaysia, and other foreign countries are expected to attend the event. The participants will discuss and compile their views to submit to the government for necessary policy initiatives both, at the Centre and State levels.

Mr. Thulasidharan added that 30% of textile sector exports have been affected due to various reasons. The low cotton yield and holding of cotton by a few stakeholders were affecting the market. The import duty on cotton should be removed for Indian textile and garment industry to be internationally competitive, he added.

Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Union Ministry of Textiles, will inaugurate the conference on August 9, and Selvendaran, Agriculture Secretary, Madhya Pradesh, will be the guest of honour.

K.G. Baalakrishnan, chairman of KG Group and S. Manivannan, chairman and managing director of LS Mills, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Business Leader Award will be presented to Atul P. Asher, partner at RS Asher & Co; Ashok D. Daga, partner at Damji Velji & Co, and Gopal Bhuradia, Mr. Thulasidharan added.

