GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 400 people to attend cotton conference in Coimbatore

Published - August 07, 2024 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) and Punjab-based Indian Cotton Association Ltd (ICAL) will jointly host the sixth bi-annual cotton conference in Coimbatore on August 9 and 10.

J. Thulasidaran, president of the ICF, told the media here on Wednesday that, “All issues related to cotton will be discussed at the conference. Experts from various cotton-related sectors including reputed industry leaders, office bearers from various associations and research organisations will speak about the national and global scenario of cotton, the changing trends, expectations from the markets, environmental-aspects, and sustainability.”

Nearly 400 delegates across India and also from Egypt, Malaysia, and other foreign countries are expected to attend the event. The participants will discuss and compile their views to submit to the government for necessary policy initiatives both, at the Centre and State levels.

Mr. Thulasidharan added that 30% of textile sector exports have been affected due to various reasons. The low cotton yield and holding of cotton by a few stakeholders were affecting the market. The import duty on cotton should be removed for Indian textile and garment industry to be internationally competitive, he added.

Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Union Ministry of Textiles, will inaugurate the conference on August 9, and Selvendaran, Agriculture Secretary, Madhya Pradesh, will be the guest of honour.

K.G. Baalakrishnan, chairman of KG Group and S. Manivannan, chairman and managing director of LS Mills, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Business Leader Award will be presented to Atul P. Asher, partner at RS Asher & Co; Ashok D. Daga, partner at Damji Velji & Co, and Gopal Bhuradia, Mr. Thulasidharan added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / textile and clothing / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.