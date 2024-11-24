Over 400 artists showcase cultural diversity at Coimbatore Vizha parade

The Coimbatore Vizha Parade, organised by Sri Krishna Institutions on Sunday, featured over 400 artists showcasing the city’s cultural diversity. The one-km parade along Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram was inaugurated by Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said, “Coimbatore Vizha reflects the city’s identity, which is known for its hospitality. The State government is implementing projects to improve the city. Coimbatore is not only an educational hub but also a leading destination for medical services in Tamil Nadu and a symbol of technological innovation.”

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson of Sri Krishna Institutions, said, “The 2024 Vizha Parade features 150 artists from the Chennai Sangamam Folk Festival, presenting six cultural performances. They are joined by over 300 artists representing multi-cultural associations in Coimbatore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The parade included traditional performances such as Silambattam, Garba, Valli Kummi, Pambai, and Urumiattam.

“Unlike stage performances, the parade allows performers and audiences to connect closely, creating an engaging and intimate experience,” said P.S. Boopathi, a fourth-generation Pambai performer from Dharmapuri.

“I have been teaching Devarattam in Thoothukudi for over 30 years. In the past, there were fewer platforms to showcase the art form. Now, events like these raise awareness about endangered traditional art forms,” said E. Rajakamalu, head of the Kalaimamani Kumar Devarattam group.

Earlier in the day, the Coimbatore Vizha Marathon at VOC Ground saw 2,500 runners participate under the theme “Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs.” Events were held in 15 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km categories, with City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan joining the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.