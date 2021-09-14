Over 40 kg of unhygienic meat seized in Salem

Officials from Food Safety Department inspected the restaurants here and seized over 40 kg of unhygienic meat from the premises.

The department has issued notices to offenders.

A team led by Designated Officer R. Kathiravan conducted inspections at restaurants in Thiruvagoundanur, New Bus stand, Sharadha College Road and a few other places here. The team primarily checked for hygienic storage of meat and whether the cold storage facilities were maintained in clean and safe manner.

Following complaints, the team conducted checks and seized about 40 kg of meat.

Mr. Kathiravan told presspersons about 40-50 kg of unhygienic meat was seized and destroyed. Notices were served on four hotels under the Food Safety Act. He advised the public to not consume fried chicken items like chilli chicken if the reddish colour stuck to their fingers.

Mr. Kathiravan said the raids would continue and stern action would be taken against violators.