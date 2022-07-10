‘Over 4 lakh people in Salem benefited through e-seva centres in one year’

A total of 4.34 lakh people have benefited through the e-seva centres in the district, Collector S. Karmegam said here on Sunday. A press from the Collector said that to help people avail themselves of the services of various departments quickly, 500 e-seva centres were set up in the district, including 20 centres run by the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, 201 run by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, 180 centres run on behalf of Mahalir Thittam, and 99 private e-seva centres. In the past one year, a total of 4,34, 253 people have benefited through these centres.

“Community certificate, birth and death certificates, nativity certificate, income certificate, no graduate certificate, family migration certificate, deserted woman certificate, and unemployment certificate are issued through the centres. The public can also avail of services such as payment of electricity bills online, and applying for ration cards. A total of 186 services are provided through the e-seva centres, “ Mr. Karmegam said.