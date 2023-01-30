Over ₹4 lakh in unaccounted cash seized in Erode

January 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Election officials on Monday seized ₹4,00,200 from two persons here. They could not account for it, and therefore the money was seized.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team intercepted an auto at Ellai Mariamman Kovil area and found ₹1,00,200 in possession of the passenger, who came from Andhra Pradesh to purchase textile products in the city. He came in a train and was proceeding towards the textile market in the auto.

The team also intercepted a car at Veerapampalayam on Perundurai Road and found ₹3 lakh in the vehicle. The car owner is a native of Kerala and was proceeding towards textile market in the city. The teams seized the cash and handed over to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and were deposited in the treasury.

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.