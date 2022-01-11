Over 4 lakh beneficiaries identified for booster dose in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur

11 January 2022 18:04 IST

The Health Department has identified 4,08,600 beneficiaries in Tiruppur district as eligible for the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said the beneficiaries comprised 3,59,200 persons who are 60 years and above and with co-morbidities, 37,000 frontline workers and 12,400 health care workers in the district. The administration of booster dose commenced at 77 vaccination centres across the district on Monday, the officials said.

The booster dose will be administered only after nine months or 39 weeks after the administration of the second dose. Only Covaxin and Covishield will be administered, according to the officials.

Collector chairs meeting

On Monday, District Collector S. Vineeth chaired a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association and representatives of private hospitals regarding preparedness for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district. The officials said that the Collector also provided directions regarding the allocation of beds for patients covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.