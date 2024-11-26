Over 38,900 forms received at special camps for revision of electoral rolls

A total of 38,917 forms were received during the four-day special camps held for revision of electoral rolls in the district.

In a release, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said camps were held at all the 2,222 polling stations on November 16,17, 23 and 24 during which forms were received from voters. The release said 17,547 forms were received for inclusion of names in the roll, 7,941 forms for deletion of names and 13,429 forms for corrections in the roll. A total of 8,458 new electors have submitted their forms for including their names in the roll, the release added.

The Collector said voters can also submit forms on November 28 for name inclusion, deletion and corrections with the voters registration officer, assistant voters registration officer at their offices and also at the polling stations. Also, they can apply through the application Voter Helpline App or the portal at voters.eci.gov.in., the release added.

