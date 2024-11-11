‘Over ₹380 crore received as donations for development of government schools in Tamil Nadu’

Over ₹380 crore has been received through the ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme, aimed at developing infrastructure in government schools across Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on November 11, 2024 (Monday).

He was speaking at the Corporation Middle School, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore, after inaugurating its renovated premises funded by CSR contributions from the Martin Group.

The school, serving 413 students, underwent a complete revamp at a cost of ₹7 crore. The renovation includes a 3,000-square-foot multi-sports turf, smart classrooms, a computer lab, a library with over 2,000 books, dedicated dining space, an RO water system, and CCTV cameras for safety.

“In Tamil Nadu, with over 1.27 crore students, the ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ initiative has raised CSR funding exceeding ₹380 crore, with more than ₹260 crore spent on completed projects. Additionally, under the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme, ₹7,500 crore has been allocated for the redevelopment of 14,000 classrooms. To date, 7,756 classrooms have been renovated at a cost of ₹2,467 crore. Our goal is to build 18,000 classrooms, with a focus on upgrading government schools to meet international standards,” he said.

He also highlighted the Vizhuthugal initiative, which has identified over 7.5 lakh alumni worldwide, many of whom are contributing to their schools’ development. “I encourage students to always remember their alma mater and support its growth,” he added.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati stated that ₹19.87 crore has been allocated for 678 projects under the ‘Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli’ initiative, promoting community engagement and CSR partnerships. The government is working to provide internet connectivity to all schools, with only tribal and hilly areas in Coimbatore remaining, which will soon be covered using line-of-sight technology.

“We are committed to transforming government schools into modern centers of learning. Our focus is on both infrastructure and fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, critical thinking, and holistic growth,” said Jose Charles Martin, managing director of Martin Group.