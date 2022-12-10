Over 37,000 students benefit under Ennum Ezhuthum mission in Erode district

December 10, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A student using the smart board during the class conducted under the special scheme in Erode district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Under the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, that aims to address learning gaps created by the prolonged closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 37,718 students of 1,189 government schools in the district have benefitted.

Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday inspected the model class being conducted at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Avalpoondurai in Modakkurichi Taluk and interacted with the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched the programme to cover students of Classes 1 to 3 from government and government-aided schools across the State to ensure children within the age of 8 have foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025.

He said that schools were closed during the pandemic and the children in elementary schools need attention as they missed out on learning foundational concepts in language and arithmetic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector said that to make learning enjoyable, songs, storytelling, games, puppetry, puzzles, arts and crafts are included as part of the programme. Students across the district are benefitting and the learning ability of the children is monitored regularly, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US