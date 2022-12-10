Over 37,000 students benefit under Ennum Ezhuthum mission in Erode district

December 10, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

Under the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, that aims to address learning gaps created by the prolonged closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 37,718 students of 1,189 government schools in the district have benefitted.

Collector H. Krishnanunni on Friday inspected the model class being conducted at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Avalpoondurai in Modakkurichi Taluk and interacted with the students.

He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched the programme to cover students of Classes 1 to 3 from government and government-aided schools across the State to ensure children within the age of 8 have foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025.

He said that schools were closed during the pandemic and the children in elementary schools need attention as they missed out on learning foundational concepts in language and arithmetic.

The Collector said that to make learning enjoyable, songs, storytelling, games, puppetry, puzzles, arts and crafts are included as part of the programme. Students across the district are benefitting and the learning ability of the children is monitored regularly, he added.