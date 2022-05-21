Over 37,000 appear for TNPSC Group II exam in Coimbatore district

A total of 37,385 candidates appeared for the Group II examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Officials in the district administration said the examination was conducted in 150 centres across the district from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Of the 48,039 allotted candidates, 77.82% appeared for the examination as 10,654 candidates were absent.

Among the candidates present, 15,970 were in Coimbatore North revenue division, 14,524 wrote in Coimbatore South division and 6,891 in Pollachi revenue division, the officials said. District Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected the examination centre set up at the Government Arts and Science College in Coimbatore.

In Tiruppur district, 21,039 candidates were allotted for the TNPSC Group II examination at 55 centres, officials said.