Over 3,700 engineering seats still vacant in Coimbatore colleges: TNEA data

December 15, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 3,700 engineering seats are still vacant in Coimbatore district colleges for the academic year 2022-23, according to the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) data.

The total number of seats includes those filled through general academic counselling, vocational courses and the 7.5% horizontal reservation for students of government schools in both these categories.

As of Thursday, according to the data, over 17,543 candidates were allotted seats of the total 22,276 total intake capacity (82%), in the 56 colleges in the Coimbatore district, after the supplementary counselling that was held on November 23. Meanwhile, 3,733 seats in 43 colleges remain vacant, data indicates.

In the last academic year, as per TNEA data, 81.56% of seats were filled — 15,285 students were allotted seats of the total 18,741.

This year, under the sports reservation, 58 in Coimbatore were given seats in colleges under both general and 7.5% reservation, 32 under the ex-servicemen category, and 45 differently-abled persons. Meanwhile, 3,733 seats remain vacant, according to the data taken from the TNEA portal.

As per data, at the Government College of Technology (Autonomous) all 644 seats were filled. In government-aided colleges — five of the total 1.076 seats in PSG College of Technology (Autonomous) were vacant and two of the total 595 seats in Coimbatore Institute of Technology in Civil Aerodrome Post here are yet to be filled.