  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Over 3,700 engineering seats still vacant in Coimbatore colleges: TNEA data

December 15, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa

More than 3,700 engineering seats are still vacant in Coimbatore district colleges for the academic year 2022-23, according to the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) data.

The total number of seats includes those filled through general academic counselling, vocational courses and the 7.5% horizontal reservation for students of government schools in both these categories.

As of Thursday, according to the data, over 17,543 candidates were allotted seats of the total 22,276 total intake capacity (82%), in the 56 colleges in the Coimbatore district, after the supplementary counselling that was held on November 23. Meanwhile, 3,733 seats in 43 colleges remain vacant, data indicates.

In the last academic year, as per TNEA data, 81.56% of seats were filled — 15,285 students were allotted seats of the total 18,741.

This year, under the sports reservation, 58 in Coimbatore were given seats in colleges under both general and 7.5% reservation, 32 under the ex-servicemen category, and 45 differently-abled persons. Meanwhile, 3,733 seats remain vacant, according to the data taken from the TNEA portal.

As per data, at the Government College of Technology (Autonomous) all 644 seats were filled. In government-aided colleges — five of the total 1.076 seats in PSG College of Technology (Autonomous) were vacant and two of the total 595 seats in Coimbatore Institute of Technology in Civil Aerodrome Post here are yet to be filled.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / higher education / education / engineering colleges / engineering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.